Paris Saint-Germain has hit the table by suspending its superstar Lionel Messi for an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia, also opening disciplinary proceedings against the Ballon d’Or, getting closer to a departure at the end of the season . The final divorce is looming between the 35-year-old Argentine and the Parisian club: with a contract that expires in June, the world champion will be separated for “several days”, according to a source familiar with the dossier, and his future seems to have to be written far away from the French capital.

“The optional year present in his contract will therefore not be executed”, the newspaper ‘L’Equipe’ assures. “He cannot train, he cannot play and he will not receive his salary during the time of the disciplinary procedure,” continued the source close to the file, however refusing to specify the duration of his suspension. According to various media such as RMC and ‘L’Equipe’ she would be set in two weeks.

Another source close to the club indicated that management “probably” will suspend Messi for two weeks, adding that “nobody is above the institution.” The reason, an express trip to Saudi Arabia made in recent hours by the Argentine striker, who left after Sunday’s defeat against Lorient in Ligue 1 (3-1) and missed PSG training on Monday.

travel without authorization



The player did not get the green light from PSG to go to the Gulf, while PSG only has five points more than Marseille in the standings before visiting Troyes on Sunday for the 34th round. ‘La Pulga’ was seen in Saudi Arabia in the last few hours, within the framework of a contract with the Tourist Office of that country, which it often promotes on its social networks. The precise duration of his trip was not disclosed.

Now he is exposed to missing the trip to Troyes on Sunday, as well as the reception of Ajaccio on May 13 if his absence is two weeks. By then there will be only three games left on the calendar for PSG, who are hoping to salvage the season with an 11th league title.

This disciplinary procedure comes at a decisive moment for Messi’s future at PSG, as the former Barcelona player ends his contract with the club from the French capital in June.

Messi, 35, has scored 15 goals this season in Ligue 1, his second season at PSG, and probably his last if the negotiations, which are stalled, do not get on track.

With this more than striking and unusual decision against a player of that caliber -seven times Ballon d’Or- the management of PSG strikes a blow on the table, in the final part of a season that is far from successful for the club and its owners. qatars “It is a very strong decision, a significant turnaround,” says an expert in the ins and outs of the club.

Upon his return from the World Cup in Qatar, the Argentina captain seemed closer to an extension with PSG, but the dynamics gradually reversed, amid discreet performances on the pitch and cold relations with the fans. At the beginning of April, a source close to the club estimated that a march was “much more likely”, even if negotiations continue.

FC Barcelona dreams of the return of its idol, despite the fact that it will be financially difficult, and that it could force Barça to sell players. Messi is also courted by Saudi Arabia, where he already plays his longtime rival, Cristiano Ronaldo. Arriving in France in the summer of 2021, Messi has played 71 games and signed 31 goals with PSG. And no one can guarantee that he will score more.