Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccittini, or simply Messi, is one of the most important soccer legends today. Recognized by many as Maradona’s heir, he was linked for twenty years to the Club Barcelona to migrate to Paris Saint-Germain from France where it is very likely that he will conclude his career as a footballer.

Messi’s retirement is approaching, but this does not mean that the world is going to stop talking about him. It turns out that the legacy of this player will leave the courts to invade the screens in the form of an animated series.

According to information from Deadline, Leo Messi Management allied with Sony Music Entertainment to create a product aimed at children and young people. There are not many details yet, but it seems that the story of Messi will be told since he was a child and the problems he faced. All this, while the protagonist embarks on a journey through a video game.

“Since I was a child, I always liked animated series… Being able to participate in an animation project makes me happy, because it fulfills one of my dreams,” the star said in a statement.

Among the little information that is known about the project is that it will receive the support of artists and composers represented by Sony Music Entertainment. It is unknown if this production will be broadcast on open television or if it will be through a streaming service.

Via: Deadline

Editor’s note: whatSuper Champions Latin? Or a version of The Cantinflas Show Argentina, only time will tell. What does attract attention is discovering who, within the range of Sony Music, will create music for this series.