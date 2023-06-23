the argentinian player Lionel Messi confirmed that the Inter Miami soccer team will be his new home, after the departure of Paris Saint-Germain FC.

After confirming the signing of the 10 of the Argentine National Team, the media TN of his country assured that Messi always had the illusion of living in the United States, for which he has been making several real estate investments in North America.

A palace

This apartment would have cost four million euros. Photo: Image taken from the TN.com.ar website

In 2019, Lionel Messi and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo acquired an exclusive apartment in Miami, located on the 47th floor of the prestigious Porsche Design Tower.

According to Caras magazine, this first Messi property in Miami had a value of more than 5 million dollars. However, for this new stage in his life, the player has decided to invest in another magnificent residence, also in Miami, but in a more secluded location from the city.

Located on the ninth floor of an exclusive building in Sunny IslesNorth of Miami Beach, this luxurious residence reflects the sophisticated lifestyle that Messi has adopted, providing comfort and privacy in a privileged environment.

Valued at 7.5 million dollars, it is an exquisite apartment with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, offering panoramic views of the sea

According to The Real Deal, a leading real estate portal, the apartment has more than 5,500 square feet (511 square meters) of surface area, while the terrace alone covers 2,100 square feet (195 square meters). This impressive home reflects Messi’s refined lifestyle and offers an environment of unparalleled comfort and luxury, it also stands out for its great light due to the large windows.

According to different media, this new residence is not intended to be a permanent place for Lionel Messi, but rather a space dedicated to fun and relaxation, taking advantage of the luxurious location of Sunny Isles in Miami Beach. It is likely that Messi is looking for a property more in line with his lifestyle, similar to the ones he used to have in Barcelona, ​​where he can enjoy himself with Antonela Roccuzzo, his three children and his beloved pets.

At the end of 2019, Lionel Messi also acquired his first apartment in Miami, in the luxurious ‘Porsche Design Tower’. This impressive property is located in a 60-story tower overlooking the sea, encompassing a total of 3,555 square feet. The building, completed in 2016, offers concierge services, a fully equipped gym, an oceanfront pool, and direct access to the beach.

This three-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom unit features a private plunge pool on the balcony, along with an outdoor grill for relaxing and entertaining moments. In addition, it has its own “sky garage” which can be accessed through a car lift.

The interiors of the property feature double height ceilings and from the living room, through a glass wall, you can enjoy panoramic views of the outdoor environment. The combination of high-end amenities and contemporary design makes this property a truly exceptional place to live.

