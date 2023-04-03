With summaryParis Saint-Germain has swallowed a sensitive defeat in Ligue 1. The leader of France lost 0-1 at home against Olympique Lyon and saw the competition come closer again.



Sports editorial



Apr 2 2023



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. PSG already lost against Stade Rennais (2-0) two weeks ago and failed to recover after the international break. The French superpower, where Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé formed the vanguard, received a blow after 56 minutes of play that could not be recovered. Substitute Bradley Barcola made the winning goal on behalf of Lyon, where former SC Heerenveen striker Amin Sarr started in the base. Messi was already whistled before the match by some of the supporters of Paris Saint-Germain and also received a whistle concert when he left the field. The 35-year-old Argentinian received a 4 from the French sports newspaper L’Équipe for his performance, the Parisian crowd favorite Mbappé even received a 3. After two years in Paris, Messi seems to be on his way back to FC Barcelona, ​​where his old teammate Xavi and chairman Joan Laporta will welcome him with open arms.

The supporters of Paris Saint-Germain can hardly accept that Messi excels with the Argentina team, with which he became world champion, but that his performance in Paris lags behind. Messi received a lot of love from the still frenzied Argentinian fans last week, but was booed again tonight at his own club.

Paris Saint-Germain has now collected 66 points after 29 rounds, six more than pursuers RC Lens and Olympique Marseille. Next Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain, which was eliminated in the eighth finals of the Champions League by Bayern Munich, will visit OGC Nice, which has been unbeaten for thirteen games. A week later, RC Lens comes to visit the Parc des Princes.

Lionel Messi in duel with his compatriot Nicolás Tagliafico, his opponent tonight at the Parc des Princes. ©AFP



Atlético Madrid wins without injured Memphis

Atlético Madrid booked their fourth win in a row in La Liga against Real Betis at home. The team of coach Diego Simeone won 1-0 thanks to a late goal from the Argentinian striker Ángel Correa. Atlético could not rely on Memphis, who suffered a thigh injury with the Orange last week. Atlético Madrid remained unbeaten in La Liga for the eleventh time in a row and consolidated third place in the league. See also Live: a week after the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the death toll climbs to 35,000

Toulouse loses despite goal Dallinga

Despite Thijs Dallinga’s eleventh league goal, Toulouse suffered a defeat in the French football league. The Jong Oranje striker opened the score after ten minutes in the away match against Stade Brest. Dallinga headed the ball past goalkeeper Marco Bizot on a pass from Branco van den Boomen.

The home club equalized after more than half an hour and took the game in the second half: 3-1. Dallinga was substituted in the 68th minute and a little later Stijn Spierings also had to leave. Captain Van den Boomen did play the entire match at Toulouse, which is in thirteenth place in Ligue 1. Bizot climbed out of the relegation zone with Stade Brest through the victory.

Noa Lang important for Club Brugge in Mechelen

Noa Lang played an important part in Club Brugge’s 0-3 victory at KV Mechelen with two goals. Lang used a penalty kick in the 16th minute and opened the score for the team from Bruges. Four minutes later, Lang scored again. Brandon Mechele scored the third goal for Club Brugge in the 68th minute. Lang was substituted in the 79th minute.

The reigning national champion in Belgium rises to fifth place in the Belgian league with the win and remains in the race for a place among the top four, who will compete for the title in a play-off. Club Brugge has 52 points, the number four AA Gent has 54.

To his own incomprehension, Lang was not part of the Orange squad for the European Championship qualifiers against France and Gibraltar. He was in the selection for the World Cup, last year in Qatar.

Verbruggen beat Eupen with Anderlecht

Bart Verbruggen has booked the third victory in a row in the Jupiler Pro League with Anderlecht. In the away match at KAS Eupen, a goal shortly after the break from striker Benito Raman was enough to win: 0-1. Verbruggen, who recently joined the Orange squad for the first time, kept his goal clean for the fourth game in a row.

Anderlecht also beat Cercle Brugge and OH Leuven in Belgium in recent weeks (twice 2-0). The Brussels club also reached the quarter-finals of the Conference League by winning 1-0 at Villarreal. Verbruggen played the leading role in Spain with many saves and it also earned him an election for the Dutch team. Anderlecht will soon meet AZ in the quarterfinals of the Conference League. The first game is on April 13 in Brussels, the return a week later in Alkmaar. See also Suspected criminal offenses 12-year-old boy suspected of attempting murder of little sister - Criminologist describes case rare

West Ham United win relegation cracker against Southampton

West Ham United has won the ‘relegation cracker’ against Southampton in the Premier League. The Moroccan defender Nayef Aguerd decided the game between the numbers 19 and 20 of the English football league in favor of West Ham: 1-0. The team of coach David Moyes therefore left the relegation zone and climbed to fourteenth place.

The differences at the bottom of the Premier League are very small. Southampton is at the bottom with 23 points, but the gap to the ‘safe’ seventeenth place of Leeds United is only 3 points. Everton (also 26 points) and Leicester City (25) are currently bivouacking with Southampton below the relegation line. Leicester lost 2-1 to Crystal Palace on Saturday and that was reason for the club management to fire trainer Brendan Rodgers.

Program Premier League (England)





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Program La Liga (Spain)





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Program Bundesliga (Germany)





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Program Serie A (Italy)





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Monkeypox Virus: Transmission and Symptoms - What you need to know

Program Ligue 1 (France)





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Program Jupiler Pro League (Belgium)





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Standings





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.