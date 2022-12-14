Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The “legendary” star Lionel Messi, speaking after Argentina’s match with Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals, was keen to pay tribute to all his colleagues and the technical staff led by Lionel Scaloni, and said: There are many things in my mind now, and many conflicting feelings .. Look at all these people. This is one family since the beginning of the World Cup. Indeed, what we lived here is unbelievable.

He added: Now we have to prepare for the last match, as this is what we have been striving for and wanting since the beginning.

And he continued: It is a moment during which I benefited from everything that happened, and from this World Cup, even if we started the matches with a defeat, because we trust the fact that this group will start again without stopping and we asked the Argentine fans to trust us because we know very well what we want, and we did it, yes. We did it and we will play again.

And when he talked about the importance of his small family with him, “Al-Barghout” said: “It is everything for me and always accompanies me, and we spent together sweet and bitter moments, and today we are living an exceptional moment and we have to take advantage of that, and celebrate with all the Argentine people.”

He added: We achieved what was required in this match and we have to enjoy it, and I feel very proud of what we have achieved together so far.

And Messi admitted, saying: We knew that we were not among the favorites to win the championship, but we did not give up on that.

Messi praised the mental strength of his fellow players and described them as very smart, that they are good at reading each game separately and know how to suffer when they should suffer, and when to have the ball when they should have it.

He also praised the coaching staff led by Scaloni and said: He did not leave anything to chance and had a good reading of every game, and that is why we did not despair when we had to run from one place to another inside the field against the Croats, because we knew that their strength was in possession and possession of the ball.