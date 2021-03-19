Messi, in the action of his first goal against Huesca. Toni Albir / EFE

Well, we have already completed the eighth of the Champions League and, for once, it seems that football has become logical and we have been left with only one LaLiga representative in the quarterfinal hype. Real Madrid imposed its experience and determination against Atalanta, while Atlético could not reverse the bad result of that first leg played at home, if we accept Bucharest as Atlético’s home …