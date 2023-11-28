Argentine forward Inter Miami Lionel Messi was not included in the symbolic team of the season of the North American Major League Soccer (MLS). This became known on November 28 from a statement published on the official portal leagues.

According to MLS, Roman Bürki (St. Louis) will be the team’s goalkeeper for the coming season, while the defenders will include Matt Miazga (Cincinnati), Tim Parker (St. Louis) and Walker Zimmerman (Nashville). Among the midfielders of the symbolic team you can see Hani Mukhtar (Nashville), Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo), Thiago Almada (Atlanta) and Luciano Acosta (Cincinnati).

Among the forwards of the North American Major League Soccer team will be players such as Kucho (Columbus), Giorgos Giakomakis (Atlanta) and Denis Buanga (Los Angeles), writes “Sport Express”.

Earlier, on October 31, it became known that the Argentine forward of the American club Inter Miami, Lionel Messi, won the Golden Ball prize for the best football player in the world according to the French magazine France Football for the eighth time. Previously, Messi won the prize for the best player in the world in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021.

On August 26, Inter Miami defeated the New York Red Bulls with a score of 2:0, this match became Messi’s debut in MLS. However, when journalists came to the post-match press conference, Messi was not there, the portal reports.