Lionel Messi was left out of the team of the best players of the season in MLS

Inter Miami and Argentina national team striker Lionel Messi remained outside the team of the best players of the North American Major League Soccer (MLS) at the end of last season. This is reported on website leagues.

Georgios Yakumakis (Atlanta), Kucho Hernandez (Columbus Crew) and Denis Bouanga (Los Angeles) took up positions in the attack. The symbolic composition was determined by media representatives, MLS players and technical staff of league clubs.

Messi was previously named the best football player of the 21st century by FourFourTwo. Al-Nasr and Portugal national team forward Cristiano Ronaldo took second place.

36-year-old Messi joined the Inter Miami squad on July 15. His contract with the club runs until the end of the 2024/2025 season. As part of the team, he won the League Cup.