The panorama of the 2024 Oscar Awards was shaken by an unexpected controversy starring Messi, a border collie who not only stole scenes in the acclaimed film 'Anatomy of a fall'but also the hearts of the audience and prominent figures of hollywood. This dog, who became a sensation on social networks and events prior to the ceremony, now faces a veto that prevents him from participating in the most important film gala.

The news of his absence in the Oscar sparked an intense debate about the influence of media popularity on the decisions of the Academyand questioned the fairness of the voting process.

Why won't Messi be able to go to the 2024 Oscars?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the exclusion of Messi of the Oscars 2024 responds to complaints filed by various competing studios, who argue that the dog's popularity could unduly influence voters' judgment.

Despite not being directly nominated, the presence of Messi in events related to Oscar and his extensive following on social networks set off the alarms of several production companies, which see in his figure a possible distortion of fair competition.

It should be noted that, prior to the 2024 Oscar ceremony, Messi He was at the nominees' luncheon, which took place on February 12 and had tender encounters with Billie Eilish and Bradley Cooper, as well as a curious scene with Ryan Gosling.

“All this attention started in Cannes,” Laura Martin, Messi's trainer and owner, said in February, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “There were a few interviews in France, but what we have been experiencing here in the United States (with the attention paid to Messi and his performance) goes beyond what we anticipated. “It's probably the most you can achieve in this field,” Martin said.

What role did Messi have in 'Anatomy of a Fall'?

In 'Anatomy of a fall', Messi Not only did he play a supporting role by playing Snoop, the guide dog of Daniel, son of Sandra, the protagonist; his performance transcends to become one of the strongest emotional points of the plot.

At the 2024 Oscar nominees lunch, Messi had tender encounters with Billie Eilish and Bradley Cooper.

The film, which explores complex family dynamics and personal conflicts, finds in Messi a symbol of innocence and loyalty, elements that enrich the narrative and deepen the emotional impact on the viewer.

The ability to Messi to convey emotions without words has been widely praised, both by critics and the public, marking a milestone in the representation of animals in cinema. His success has been so great that the little dog won the Palm Dog, the canine counterpart of the Palm D'Or, which was awarded to him in the Cannes Film Festival.

How many nominations does 'Anatomy of a Fall' have at the 2024 Oscars?

'Anatomy of a fall'a film directed by Justine Triet, has a total of 5 nominations, the same amount it shares with other titles such as 'American Fiction', 'Those Who Stay' and 'The Zone of Interest'.

The film, which was rejected by France to be represented at the event, is nominated for best film. Likewise, you will also have the option of winning the statuette in important categories such as best director, best actress (Sandra Hüller), best original script and best editing.