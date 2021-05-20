The future of Leo Messi at the moment is as uncertain as that of Kylian Mbappé. PSG wants to keep the French international at all costs, but time is running out and the player has not yet made a decision about it, while Leo Messi wants to continue at Barcelona, ​​as reported Le Parisien.

The prestigious Parisian newspaper reports that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner has made the decision to continue with the Blaugrana team, despite the financial difficulties the team is going through. The contract extension would entail a salary reduction and receiving less than what PSG can offer him, which closely follows the situation of the Argentine star and will only try to sign him if Messi decides not to continue in Barcelona.

On the other hand, Le Parisien also reports that Messi’s father and family are pressuring the player to leave for PSG. In Paris, the short-term sports project guarantees are higher than those offered by Barça, which this season lost in the knockout stages of the Champions League, will finish third in La Liga and have only been able to win the Copa del Rey. That is the great doubt that Messi has, that of knowing if Laporta can offer him a short-term project with which he can return the illusion to the Barcelona fans.

Meanwhile, and as confirmed by Le Parisien, Messi’s goal is to continue two more seasons in Europe, that is, until 2023, before leaving for the United States to end his career in style. In North America, the salary that the still Barcelona player would receive is light years away from what he earns in Europe, so he could retire in a country where stars like Henry and Ibrahimovic gave a high level.