Lionel Messi wanted to lure Real Madrid player Luka Modric to Inter Miami

Argentine forward Lionel Messi wanted to lure Real Madrid player Luka Modric to Inter Miami. This is reported by As with reference to Carrusel Deportivo Cadena SER.

Former striker and sporting director of Real Madrid Predrag Mijatovic said that Modric received several offers, including from Inter Miami. “A few days ago Modric met with [совладельцем клуба Дэвидом] Beckham in Croatia, they had lunch together,” he shared. It is noted that Messi is personally interested in the transfer.

Messi, 36, became a player for the North American Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami on July 15. His contract with the team runs until the end of the 2024/2025 season.

Modric, 38, has been playing for Real Madrid since 2012. In total, he played 495 matches for the team, scoring 37 goals. His contract runs until June 30, 2024.