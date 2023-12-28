The end of the year season has been special for two of the considered best players in the world today, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The two stars show that they do not rest when it comes to keeping their bodies healthy and strong for the competition.

Last Wednesday Lionel Messi He appeared on social networks with his wife Antonella Rocuzzo in his day at the gym, in a photo widely shared on networks.

Messi, who is in the holiday season, boasts of his great physical condition with his partner. His photo generated a large number of reactions on social networks among those who admired the star's physique.

24 hours later what appears to be a response from Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese appeared in a similar photo, at a gym workout, also wearing black shorts like Messi, and exhibiting his muscles.

Ronaldo shows that he does not rest, as just on Tuesday he scored two goals with Al Nassr that made him the top scorer in 2023.

