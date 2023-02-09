In 2021, PSG announced Messi’s arrival at his club after he was unable to continue his career at the Barcelona sports club due to the financial problems that the soccer team suffered that year.

(You may also be interested in: Dibu Martínez is a finalist for The Best award for the best goalkeeper of the year).

However, for Lionel Messi, one of the doubts that arose at that moment was the number -number on the shirt- that he would wear, because the number ’10’ had been worn by Neymar since his arrival at PSG.

Although the Brazilian forward had offered to change with the former player of the Catalan team because of how symbolic the ’10’ was for him, the Argentine star declined his proposal. He kept the ’30’.

Precisely, the Argentine was seen wearing this shirt during the last round of 16 game in which his team was eliminated from the French Cup by Olympique de Marseille after losing 2-1 at the Stade Vélodrome.

(It may interest you: No surprises: Fifa announced finalists for the best coach of the year).

The foregoing was decided with the objective of complying with the requirements of the French Football Federation (FFF), since one of its established regulations said that “clubs can have 18 called up to the round of 16 and 16 thereafter. The footballers included in the starting eleven must be numbered from 1 to 11 and the substitutes from 12 to 16 or from 12 to 18, as appropriate.“.

(We recommend reading: PSG suffers a bump: with Messi and Neymar, out of the French Cup).

Finally, due to the decision made, Neymar used the number ’11’ given to Messi’s participation in the match.

However, for the party January 31, the Argentine player had already had the opportunity to use the ’10’ for the absence of his colleague and friend.

More news in EL TIEMPO

Rafael Santos Borré reveals himself with a new goal at Eintracht, video

Professional soccer player found dead in rubble due to earthquake in Turkey

Manchester City: possible punishments for alleged financial irregularities

Trends WEATHER