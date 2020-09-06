Barcelona striker Lionel Messi upset his teammates’ conduct throughout his battle with the group. That is reported in Twitter radio stations Onda Cero.

In line with the supply, the footballer anticipated help from his teammates in the meanwhile when he was about to terminate the contract, however not one of the Catalan gamers reacted to the state of affairs. It’s famous that the conduct of teammates shocked and damage Messi.

On September 4, the striker introduced that he would stay at Barcelona. In line with him, he was not pleased on the membership and wished to go away, nonetheless, on account of authorized disputes beneath the contract, he determined to remain within the group. Messi determined to go away the Catalans due to dissatisfaction with the state of affairs inside the group, and his departure was introduced nearer by the defeat within the quarter-finals of the Champions League from Bayern – 2: 8.

Messi has been taking part in for the Catalan membership since 2003. With the group, he grew to become a ten-time Spanish champion and a four-time Champions League winner. As well as, the Argentinean has six Golden Balls.