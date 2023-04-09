Sunday, April 9, 2023
Messi, unstoppable: surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo’s record with this goal in PSG

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 9, 2023
in Sports
Messi, unstoppable: surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo's record with this goal in PSG


Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi celebrates with PSG.

Lionel Messi celebrates with PSG.

The Argentine scored again in victory for his team.

The Paris SG For the moment, they are weathering the threat of crisis with a soothing 2-0 victory in Nice, scored by Lionel Messi (26) and Sergio Ramos (76), this Saturday on matchday 30 of the French championship.

(You may be interested in: Lionel Messi, victim of assault: they reveal a video of an attempted robbery at his home)

The Argentine captain’s goal was the just reward for PSG’s greater dominance and chances in the first half, but the second period was fully controlled by Nice, who had several chances to achieve the tie and ended up paying for the lack of aim when Ramos sentenced with a header from a corner kick launched by Messi.

PSG played a very serious first half, solid in defense and dangerous in attack, at least until they took the lead.

It took Messi just 3 minutes to test Kasper Schmeichel, with a shot that skimmed the post when the Danish goalkeeper seemed beaten.

Beat Ronaldo

With his annotation this Thursday, Messi reached the figure of 702 goals at the European club level, a huge figure that allows him to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo.

In addition, the Argentine’s mark is achieved in 105 games less than the Portuguese star. Messi does it in 846 games. CR7, at 949.

SPORTS AND AFP

