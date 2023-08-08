Exactly two months after the inter miami announced the historic signing of the Argentine Lionel Messithe enthusiasm for the arrival of ‘the Flea’ to American soccer grows without pause.

The fever to see the world champion next Friday in the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup skyrockets and the online sales platforms were clogged this Monday due to the high demand for tickets despite the fact that prices exceed $1,500.



Goal of the victory from a free kick in added time in its debut against Cruz Azul and three consecutive doubles that followed, culminating in the two goals signed on Sunday in Dallas as Inter Miami rallied from 2-4 to 4-4 in the last ten minutes and qualified for the quarterfinals in the penalty shootout, with the target of

Messi included.

Messi’s balance in his first four games is close to perfection and the goal of winning his first title on American soil is still alive.

Acclaimed

This Sunday’s duel in the Dallas field was the first of his time at Inter Miami played away from home. Even so, Toyota Stadium was filled with banners, messages of encouragement and pink jerseys from the Florida team.

Messi plays at home in the United States even when he is away from ‘his’ DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Messi’s rival in the quarterfinals is not yet known. It will be the winner of the Charlotte-Houston Dynamo this Monday who visits Inter Miami next Friday.

sales platform

Despite this, tickets are already on sale on the official ‘Ticketmaster’ platform, which got stuck in the American morning due to the huge number of connected users.

To access the platform, it was necessary to wait in line for several minutes, despite the fact that the prices to attend the event are very high. Shortly before 2:00 p.m. local, the cheapest tickets sold for more than $170, which, added to taxes, puts the price above $200.



The most expensive tickets sell for more than $1,600. Despite this, in Messi’s first three matches at DRV PNK there was not a free seat. The team of the Argentine coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino played in a real calderón against Cruz Azul, Atlanta United and Orlando City.



Messi’s numbers with his new team are extraordinary. The Argentine has three consecutive braces and has always scored before the eighth minute in the last three games.

He took another step this Sunday against Dallas, because after overtaking Inter Miami, his team paid their defensive limits and was down 2-4 until minute 80. It was then that Messi changed the history of the game. He made it 3-4 by hanging a perfect cross into the penalty area that Marcos Farfán sent into the back of the net with an own goal and, in minute 85, ‘la Pulga’ transformed a great direct free kick to tie.

In addition, he was in charge of opening the penalty shootout with a cross shot that put Inter Miami on track for victory. There are five days left for a new chapter of the show

Messi in the United States, with Inter Miami, bottom team in the MLS, which is three steps away from getting its hands on the Leagues Cup champion’s trophy.

