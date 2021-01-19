There were no surprises and Leo Messi will miss two games due to his expulsion in the final of the Super Cup due to the blow of impotence that he gave Asier Villalibre about to finish the extension that crowned Athletic as champion, last Sunday at La Cartuja in Seville. The star of the Barça will fulfill the suspension immediately, so he will lose the matches against him Cornellà, corresponding to the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey, and against the Elche, valid for the twentieth day of LaLiga Santander. It is almost good for the Rosario star to recover from the muscular problems that made him low in the semifinal against Real Sociedad and that reduced his performance in the great duel against the lions.

Carmen Pérez, president of the Competition Committee and sole judge of the Spanish Football Federation (FEF), has attended only to the drafting of the minutes, faithful to the usual criterion of not re-refereeing the matches if there is no complaint from a party providing other evidence, especially the videographic ones. Therefore, he has considered the action as violent play, without causing injury to the opponent, not as a assault, which would have resulted in a sentence of between four and 12 matches, as stipulated in article 98 of the Disciplinary Code of the FEF.

Competition has applied the article 123, which reads the following verbatim: «Occur in a violent manner on the occasion of the game or as a direct consequence of some set of the same, provided that the action causes risk, but there are no harmful or harmful consequences, it will be sanctioned with suspension of one to three games or for a period of up to one month». In addition, in the second point of the same article it is clarified that “if the action described in the previous paragraph occurs outside the game or with the game stopped, it will be sanctioned with suspension of two to three games.”

The Extremadura collegiate Gil Manzano was quite benevolent with Messi when it came to reflecting on the minutes the action of the Barça star on Villalibre, which cost him to see his first red card after 753 games with Barça, but not with the Argentine team: «Messi Cuccittini, Lionel Andrés, was sent off for the following reason: Hitting an opponent with his arm using excessive force while the ball in play but not within distance of being played ».

It is very important that the fact that the party was not stopped at that time, since in that case the aggression would be indisputable and it would not be possible to argue, as Barça argues, that Messi was trying to get away from an opponent who obstructed him and that it was a consequence of the game.

The funny thing is that the Argentine will be available again precisely for the garter duel that will have to measure again, next january 31, to the team led by Ronald Koeman with the Biscayan team coached by Marcelino García Toral. It will be the third meeting between these two classic rivals in less than a month and the moment in which Messi returns to see the faces with Villalibre.

Gernika’s forward He already explained the play as soon as the game ended and, although he did not give it greater importance, spoke of aggression. “Expulsion seems clear to me. I put my body into him so that he wouldn’t go forward and he got angry, he put his hand in my face, and I think it’s clear aggression, “he explained in Movistar after the final. “In the end it is normal, that impotence, that minute. When losing, a player can get frustrated, nothing happens ”, added the Athletic trumpeter after the game.