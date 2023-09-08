Lionel Messi celebrates his goal against Ecuador in the qualifying rounds for the 2026 World Cup. Luciano González (EFE)

Lionel Messi caressed the ball, which once again went smoothly over the barrier to embed itself in the Ecuadorian goal, giving Argentina three points in the debut of the world champions in the qualifying process for the 2026 World Cup. The game was opaque and Scaloni’s men, who officially debuted their first place in the world ranking, were unable to ignite the crowd until the figure of their guardian angel appeared again.

After the game, the victim and the perpetrator embraced and Hernán Galíndez, the veteran Aucas goalkeeper, took the number 10 shirt as an offering that softened the pain of defeat. Both met as children, when they faced each other in children’s tournaments in Rosario. Lionel still without his treatment to gain centimeters, Galíndez already standing out for his height. In one of the finals where they met, the goalkeeper took the bicycle that rewarded the champion, leaving his rival with a tear. He would later become an Ecuadorian national to reassess himself, as a grown man, in this World Cup debut.

Ecuador was more bottom than ever, as it began this process with three points that FIFA took away due to Byron Castillo’s poor registration in the previous qualifying round, after determining that the full-back had been born in Colombia. His new coach is the Spanish Félix Sánchez, a former coach of Qatar, who despite the million-dollar investment failed to win a single point in the World Cup they organized. Nor did he get Moisés Caicedo, for whom Chelsea paid 116 million euros, to make a difference on the pitch.

The first day was few goals. Colombia narrowly beat its neighbor Venezuela, completing twelve games without defeat, its third best historical streak. Paraguay was barely able to equalize with Peru despite playing with one more throughout the second half, increasing the pressure on the Barros Schelotto twins, who in the technical direction have not managed to feed the illusion of a country long absent from the World Cups.

With the increase in places for South America, there are ten countries fighting for six direct places and one for the playoffs, which increases the chances of the favorites. Brazil, for example, will begin its process against Bolivia with an interim sitting on the bench. Fernando Dinitiz will take charge of the process while awaiting the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti, who will not have the mission of classifying him, but rather of recovering the World Cup for the scratch. Thus breaking a long tradition of local coaches for the five-time champions, like Marcelo Bielsa, an Argentine who will take charge of Uruguay in the debut against Chile with a greater task: to restore the prominence to the Charrúas in 2026.

At the start, the focus was on the price of tickets in the different fields. While Leonel Scaloni claimed for the value he had to pay for nine tickets for his close ones, Arturo Vidal clamored for a discount on tickets to see the Chilean team in their home debut, on a field that was ruined by the Bruno Mars concert under the rain in Santiago.

The most beautiful party on the continent is just getting started. And with Messi putting, as always, the music.

