Leo Messi took advantage of the interview with Jordi Évole to break a spear in favor of Koeman, to whom he recognized the merit of doing things well despite having a team with new people, very young and difficult to improve due to the worrying economic situation of the entity.

“With Koeman there is a seriousness and an idea of ​​what he wants for the club. His hiring was a great success. He is doing things very well and that is complicated by new and young people. We are improving”, explained the Argentine, who stressed the merit of this task in the economic moments that Barcelona lives.

“The club is really bad economically and it will be difficult to get back to where we were, we have to sign players and it will be difficult to rebuild the squad. In the case of Neymar, for example, how is the transfer to Paris paid for? President who comes do it well and can return the club to the place it deserves, it will not be easy “.