Leo Messi towards Inter Miami. These are the decisive hours to define the future of the 35-year-old Argentine champion of the world champion. Although his first option was to return to Barcelona, ​​​​Messi had to put aside the Catalan dream: La Pulce will leave PSG at the end of the month and will not return to Spain, despite the club yesterday receiving the approval of La Liga for the Financial Fair plan play. The Catalan team has not made any offers to Rosario’s champion and the possibility of the player’s return to Catalonia has been definitively shelved, according to reports from the Argentine press. Given this scenario, and with the need to shortly define how his career will continue, Leo, who will turn 36 on June 24, has offers from Inter Miami from the United States and Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia on the table .

Right now, while Arab football’s offer would make him the highest paid athlete in the world, the option to play in MLS is gaining traction. Messi and his family know the city of Miami well, have properties and businesses in Florida and think the logical process of adapting could be easier. Inter Miami, David Beckham’s team, has been dreaming of signing the Argentine champion for a few seasons. The offer is for a four-season contract: Messi’s arrival would be an extraordinary spot in view of the World Cup that the US will organize together with Canada and Mexico in 2026.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Al Hilal club, which is looking for a very high-level figure to compete in the league with Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr last year, has made ‘La Pulga’ an offer of 400 million dollars per season , an amount never paid to a footballer before.