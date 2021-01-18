Messi wanted to play the final of the Super Cup despite not being one hundred percent. The idea went wrong, because the Argentine, despite intervening in Barça’s first goal, did not offer the happy version that had been seen only ten days before in Bilbao, and even in Granada, when he was seen rediscovering himself. The final had a diabolical effect on the team, busted and without a prize; and for the Argentine crack, who could not lift his 35th title with Barça and He also ended up expelled and risking a sanction that will be between the two and the four games.

A stick for Messi, who seemed to be recovering from a start to the season that he himself confessed difficult, after the burofax episode and his obsession to leave Barça, finally frustrated, but who was on the road to full recovery. Those happy images with Pedri in Valladolid and Bilbao; or with Griezmann in Granada, they suffered a hard relapse.

In Seville it was shown again that Messi continues to be above everyone, also the coach. Koeman had to accept the captain’s decision to start. Six times Ballon d’Or, Messi has earned that right to decide his career, but the development, and especially the outcome of the final, opens the debate on the appropriateness of all the decisions made by ten. And it makes it possible to wonder if, on occasions, and more so when physical condition is involved, their role could be more relevant in specific, or decisive, moments of the game. And if, especially because of his role as captain, his decisions should not be more aimed at the success of the team, which perhaps would have won more with Messi entering fresh to decide a game in which Koeman, once used the ‘joker’ of the Argentine, did not have many other alternatives.

Messi’s sanction, which will vary between two and four games, it will have a negative effect on a team that, very important players as it is, continues to depend to the extreme on its leader. Also, however, it will allow him to recover from his left leg discomfort and, above all, it will give him a new opportunity to rethink his role in the team. Messi is still a definitive player. His competitive hunger and the habit of having ruled football with an iron fist in the last decade, however, it sometimes drags you into a look that may already have a point of unreal. It is always well remembered that episode of a Champions League tie against PSG in which, with Barça on the ropes and Messi very touchedHe came out as a kind of Cid to the Camp Nou to collaborate in the draw that qualified Barça before collapsing against Bayern. So, Messi could handle everything.

It is an interesting debate what should be Messi’s role at Barça. One hundred percent of Barcelona fans coincide in their status as deity, and the best player on the team by far even these days. Also in the desire that it continue. His admirable and highly successful career, however, now deserves from the Argentine perspective a point of chemistry with a team that is in the absolute process of rebuilding and that he needs to cling to a good self-management of Messi, on the field and outside. A mix of player who maintains his status as a decisive player but also knows how to choose the moments to help the team on the pitch, and also outside. Messi seemed to be on that trip. The final episode of the Super Cup, however, with an expulsion that was nothing but the impotence of the Argentine to see that things that always came out before They are not so easy anymore, it is a good photo for reflection. To know if Messi can continue collaborating with Barça, and Barça with Messi. It is a matter that deserves generosity for both parties. The Argentine, forced to stop by the imminent sanction that awaits him, has a good opportunity to go to the thinking corner. The club … the club and its candidates are much more lost than Messi.