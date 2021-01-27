Messi opened to the left towards the career of Jordi Alba, he crossed the center to the front of the small area and De Jong scored. Other times, Jordi Alba takes advantage of the vertigo of those who retreat to send obliquely backwards, where Messi appears calm, for what the classics knew as the alley of ten, and goal. Last night was the first version and with it Barça made the 1-2 with which he finally turned the scoreboard, which Rayo had put in his favor not too long before, creating the feeling that in Vallecas there could also be a surprise. But it did not happen: Koeman pulled Pedri, Jordi Alba and Dembélé and thus came back. Koeman signs up for the Cup.

There was no surprise, but there was a good Cup match. Vallecas would reopen after the snowfall, and although in the club there are discomforts due to strange decisions of the president, it is not noticeable in the team. Iraola has made a firm group, which advances the defense a lot, drowns the rival in the middle and does not raffle the ball when it attacks. Thanks to that he went ahead, but when Barça put all the meat on the grill (he came out with many headlines, but not all) he managed to get ahead. He had to throw the rest and suffered in the discount rejecting balls in the area, but it happened. With that play that Barça repeats over and over but nobody manages to neutralize.

Today the visit of Athletic to Alcoy enters the program, where the fans have lived in a cloud since the elimination of Madrid. It is for these occasions that the absence of public in the fields must be felt the most. With the visits of Madrid and Athletic, Alcoyano would have covered the budget for the season, but it will have to settle for the 30,000 euros from the Federation per tie. There are already 120,000 for a budget of 700,000; They’re not bad, but you can’t stop yearning for people’s presence, and not just for the money. Athletic de Marcelino arrives packed, but Alcoyano has not lost for nine games. Long live the Cup.