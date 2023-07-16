With a tweet and a video that gathered millions of views in just a few minutes, Inter Miami made the purchase of Lionel Messi official: in the first, an image of the Argentine champion wearing a pink and black shirt with the words ‘Welcome 10’ (the number of the attacker), in the second the same player reveals himself and announces ‘Yes, guys, see you in Miami’.

In a statement, the club explained that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s contract will last until the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season: Messi – it is explained – “should join the team in the coming days”.

“I am honored to welcome Leo Messi and his family to their new home,” said Inter Miami CF chief executive Jorge Mas. “In 2018, we promised to build an ambitious club that would attract the best players in the world. A club that wants to transform the global view of soccer in the United States. A big thank you to our fans who have never stopped believing in us. Together we will continue to turn dreams into reality.”

“Ten years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said I dreamed of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city. Players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow soccer in the United States and build a legacy for the next generation in the sport we love so much,” said the co-owner, David Beckham: “Today that dream came true. I couldn’t be more proud to have a player of Leo’s caliber joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family.” to join our Inter Miami community. The next phase of our adventure begins here and I can’t wait to see Leo take the field.”

“I am very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States,” said Messi. “This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project. The idea is to work together to achieve the goals we have set and I am very eager to start helping here in my new home.”

Messi is expected to take the field for the first time for Inter Miami CF in the opening match of the Leagues Cup on July 21, a new North American soccer tournament that will determine the three clubs that will qualify for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.