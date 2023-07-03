The landing of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami was the bombshell of this first phase of the transfer market. The Argentine has chosen to move to MLS saying goodbye to Europe and deciding for a different and more serene environment.

Behind his decision also very important economic figures. It was the owner of the club who revealed them Jorge Mas to El Pais whose words are also taken from Brand. “An operation that began three years, one and a half of which were very intense, with many conversations with Jorge, Leo’s father,” said the man. “I went to Qatar to see him in the Argentina shirt, we worked hard.”