Messi’s future, although now it seems that will continue to be linked to Barcelona, is still one of the unknowns of the summer. Past experience with the burofax means that the culé fans cannot be calm until See again the signature of the Argentine star in a renovation. About Messi’s future his compatriot has been asked Mario kempes in an interview with Sports Bild, who believes that he only has three options if he wants to win the Champions League again.

“Messi is torn. He is very comfortable in Barcelona but realizes that the chances of winning the Champions League again with Barça are few. In recent years, Barcelona have always been eliminated very early and the club is having great difficulties to build a new winning team due to the financial situation, “says the former world champion in 1978.

In the event that Messi packs his bags, there has always been talk of two possible destinations, Guardiola’s Manchester City and his friend Neymar’s PSG, the two most financially powerful teams in the world. But Kempes wanted to add a third team to the list. “He would have to meet again with Guardiola, go to Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern. They are the clubs that either have the money or the players to be successful. “

Of course, no one escapes that a club that takes care of both its economy and BayernWith his second most expensive signing in history being Leroy Sané for 45 million, it is not really a realistic fate for Messi, who would demand a large salary. “Bayern managers think with their heads, not with their wallets and I would never pay such a high salary for Messi“.