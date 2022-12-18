As the traditional would say, Qatar will be this Sunday (4:00 p.m., La 1 and Gol Mundial) the scene of the best in the World Cup. Two two-time champions to break the tie, France and Argentina. Messi with/against Maradona, a story of two gods. The privileged football brain of La Pulga in front of the turbines that Mbappé has for legs, who will be 24 years old on Tuesday. So advanced that he already has the throne that Leo has been looking for five World Cups.

Ageism is not substantial in the case of Messi. At 35, two more than the already decadent Maradona who was expelled from the US in 1994 by ephedrine, he has rejuvenated wonderfully. Now, as El Pelusa, he faces his second final after the disappointment in Brazil 2014. Two of them had some of his recent predecessors in Olympus. The glorious Zidane of France 98 gave way to the bitter farewell of a Zidane deranged against Materazzi in 2006. From Ronaldo groggy from Saint-Denis to Ronaldo with a double helping of goals in the 2002 Japanese final against Germany. To all, to the Maradona massacred with kicks in football times Vietnamese, Ronaldo cracked by injuries and the disconcerting Zidane, came up heads and tails. CR remains, who never found it expensive and went from the Gulf to Valdebebas, isolated by his people, tearfully and without a team.

Messi already had his cross in Maracana. The face perhaps in the majestic stadium of Lusail, about 15 kilometers from Doha, the capital. The capacity, of 90,000 spectators, will be insufficient for the Argentine demand, the original arrival from South America, as well as for the local one. In Qatar, Arab tunics with a scarf around Messi’s neck abound. For the Qatari regime, the dream final, face to face with two of the three favorite sons of PSG that they own (Neymar was exiled by Modric). Of course, Mbappé will not have the same coat as Leo. The French fans, according to what was seen in their previous duels, would be comfortable with 5% of the stadium.

On the benches there is also a lot of crumb. On one side, Didier Deschamps, at 54 years old world champion as a player and as a coach. On the other bench, Lionel Scaloni, 10 years younger, and with a meteoric career. He only seven courses ago he directed the cadet team of the Balearic Son Caliu. Today he is already champion of America and he has a shot to sit at the heavenly table of Argentine soccer, like a Swiss between Menotti and Bilardo.

“Emotional management will be important,” said the laconic Deschamps on Saturday, who also highlighted “Mbappé’s excellent state of mind.” The French coach was not overly explicit about the virus that has affected several of his players, although in training yesterday they all exercised.

Scaloni did confirm that Di María, low in previous games, “is here to play.” The albiceleste coach, former player of Racing de Santander, Deportivo and Mallorca, among others, stated that he had decided on the starting lineup. But he did not give importance: “Our way of playing goes beyond any system.”

More concrete was Dibu Martínez, the albiceleste goalkeeper. He is very clear about it: “Seeing Messi well gives us a lot of energy. They said that the favorite was Brazil and now they say it’s France, but we have the advantage of having the best in the world”. Such is the shielding and devotion to Messi that, according to the Argentine media, he would sleep before the final with Kun Agüero. His old friend, with whom he already shared a room in the past, is retired. But in Argentina, any exceptionality by Messi is taken for granted. A brown for the Kun. that I ask the Basque Olarticoechea his troubles and sleeplessness for sharing a room with Maradona and that something could happen to the genius.

