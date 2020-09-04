Leo Messi no longer rules out the possibility of continuing at Barça. And he does not like that the mandate of the board ends with his poster on the walls of the stadium and his image on the Barça jerseys with the number 10. Nor is he seduced by returning to an atomized changing room and in which his friends Luis will no longer be Suárez or Arturo Vidal, but the command has passed to Ronald Koeman. The 33-year-old Rosario would love to go out in a friendly way and play for another team aspiring to win the Champions League.

It happens that the player’s arguments do not guarantee him a goodbye without consequences from Barça. Not even in the best of cases, and therefore on the assumption that he had the transfer FIFA provisional to debut right now in another team, it would prevent him from being reported to the sports and ordinary courts by Barcelona. No club wants to open a dispute with the Barça entity and run the risk of having to pay compensation for the Judicial ruling. So a solution would be to continue until next June at Barça and then do whatever he wants and stop at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester if he wants.

The footballer, for the moment, has not opened his mouth and, therefore, we must refer to his father and representative, Jorge. “I don’t know,” replied the father of 10 when asked if Leo would play next season at the Camp Nou. Both met at the footballer’s house to rethink a strategy that now contemplates a hitherto unprecedented scenario: “Messi thinks about it”, a way of also summarizing the situation after the interview between Jorge Messi and Bartomeu. The context invites the Messi family to seek a new tactic after it has lost its ability to intimidate since it communicated, on August 25, that it was taking advantage of the escape clause that appears in the 2017 contract, the same according to the club that certifies that the termination clause is 700 million euros.

The arrival of the father

The burofax sent to the club’s legal services has been nuanced since the arrival of Jorge Messi. The player’s father spoke that his son’s continuity at the club was “difficult, difficult” and yesterday hinted that he may even continue at Barcelona. Board sources understand that it is “Messi who is responsible” to pronounce. “It was he who initiated precisely the dispute; our proposal is to renew him for two seasons ”, they clarify at the Camp Nou. The Rosario, who also communicated through a burofax that he would not appear for the PCR tests and therefore would not attend the start of the preseason, has been invited by Bartomeu to appear today at the Joan Gamper Sports City to join the team now led by Ronald Koeman.

The coach has already announced that he has Messi. It is not ruled out, meanwhile, that both parties meet again in the next few hours after the “cordial” disagreement on Wednesday in which they insisted on their antagonistic positions: Bartomeu invited him to continue with the negotiations of the new contract (until the World Cup 2022), paralyzed at the request of the player in July, before the final phase of the Champions League. Jorge, surprised, resolved: “How are you going to renew if you want to leave?” “None of the protagonists wants to say anything they can regret,” they assure the club, that in the event of non-conciliation, it refers to the termination clause of 700 million. Messi ponders his future and Koeman awaits him with the complacency of Bartomeu.

The player’s reversal would be a relief for Bartomeu at a time when the signature campaign for a motion of censure against the president of Barcelona has begun. The call for elections is scheduled for March 15 and therefore Bartomeu’s term would end before Messi’s reign.

Most of the candidates agree in betting against the president and in favor of the Argentine player, surprised by the dynamics that the case takes, as if he were in a dead end when they had guaranteed that to win freedom he had enough to send a burofax .