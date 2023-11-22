“We went back to the locker room because it was the best way to calm the situation, it could have ended in a massacre.” The match against Brazil at the Maracanà ended with a success for Argentina. But the incidents in the stands, with the clashes between fans and then the intervention of the police, greatly affected Leo Messi, who decided to take the team back to the locker rooms and at the end of the match he explained why: “It was bad because we saw how they beat people,” Messi said. “You think about the families, the people who are there, who don’t know what’s happening and we were more worried about this than about playing a match which, at that point, was of secondary importance. , winning this match like this I think is one of the most important victories that this group has achieved. It’s something very nice to be able to win here in Brazil, after how strong they have been at home throughout their history.”