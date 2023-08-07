Monday, August 7, 2023
Messi, the 'superhero': watch his tremendous free-kick goal at Inter Miami vs. Dallas

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 7, 2023
in Sports
Messi, the ‘superhero’: watch his tremendous free-kick goal at Inter Miami vs. Dallas

Messi at Inter Miami

Messi, this Sunday.

Messi, this Sunday.

Messi scores in all ways. This last goal certifies his third consecutive double.

Lionel Messi is a figure even in the midst of uncertainty. This Sunday, after scoring the first goal of the match between his team, Inter Miami, and FC Dallas, the Argentine ’10’ scored the goal that led the game to the definition with kicks from the penalty spot, in the round of 16 in the MLS Cup final. And he did it with a superb free kick: just like in his best days.

(Messi ‘floats’ in the United States: watch the video of his new goal at Inter Miami)

Great goal from Messi’s free kick

After his team fell 4-2 in the 68th minute, Messi propelled the team to a tie. First, there was an own goal from Marco Farfán, at 80′.

Then, the great goal from a free kick from ’10’, in the 85th minute.

The series will be defined on penalties.

