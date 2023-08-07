Messi, the ‘superhero’: watch his tremendous free-kick goal at Inter Miami vs. Dallas

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Messi, this Sunday.
Messi, this Sunday.
Messi scores in all ways. This last goal certifies his third consecutive double.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
Lionel Messi is a figure even in the midst of uncertainty. This Sunday, after scoring the first goal of the match between his team, Inter Miami, and FC Dallas, the Argentine ’10’ scored the goal that led the game to the definition with kicks from the penalty spot, in the round of 16 in the MLS Cup final. And he did it with a superb free kick: just like in his best days.
(Messi ‘floats’ in the United States: watch the video of his new goal at Inter Miami)
Great goal from Messi’s free kick
After his team fell 4-2 in the 68th minute, Messi propelled the team to a tie. First, there was an own goal from Marco Farfán, at 80′.
Then, the great goal from a free kick from ’10’, in the 85th minute.
The series will be defined on penalties.
More news
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Messi #superhero #watch #tremendous #freekick #goal #Inter #Miami #Dallas
Leave a Reply