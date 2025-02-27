Messi, the Oscars dog and other unforgettable pets that shone on the big screen

During the last edition of the Oscar Awards gala, many spectators could see how in a privileged place of the evening there was … a dog. Is called Messi, is a French border Collie and was there because he was the protagonist of the movie Anatomy of a fallthat he had obtained five nominations and that he finally had the recognition in the form of a statuette. But Messi is not the only one (nor the last) real pet that has shone on the big screen.

And it is that any cinema fan could remember with a smile the movie Babe: The brave pig That, even if it was not a pet proper, its great skills made this animal an endearing protagonist. In the case of Pigco -starring Nicolas Cage, the name of the sow was Brandy, an animal that became, as in other feature films, the best friend of the protagonist.

Although it sounds strange, Clint Eastwood himself appeared in a comedy next to an orangutan 60 kilos. The 1978 film, Hard to peel. Surprising equally How to see Paul Newman, in this case in THE JUDGE OF THE HORCAnext to a black bear called Bruno. And the filmmaker Ricou Browning made the dolphins Mitzi, Suzy, Patty, Scotty, Squirt and Kathy delight the thousands of fans of Flipper.

But, above all, dogs

But, apart from bears, dolphins and pigs, dogs have been the animals that have most conquered the heart of the spectators who come to the cinema, tearing laughter and tears in equal parts. One of the first directors to include a dog in a filming was the very vittorio of Sica In your movie Umberto d.

Maybe he was better known Rin tin tina German shepherd who came to star in so many films that left his mark on the mythical Paseo de la Fame of Hollywood. The most curious of Lassieanother of the dogs with the greatest cinematographic presence, is that it was not a dog, but a dog, A collie who shared frames with a young woman named Elizabeth Taylor. It is estimated that Pal, real name of the dog, charged about $ 4,000 a week.

In our country, Daniel Sánchez Arévalo wanted to give prominence to a dog of a host center in his delicate feature film Seventeen. Starring Biel Montoro and Nacho Sánchez (nominated for the Goya Awards), Oveja is the bitch that makes union axis between two brothers who have their most and less throughout history written by the director of Cousins either Azuloscurocasinegro.

Other animals

Ken Loach opted for a cernícalo in Kes. Godard did the same with a donkey in Random, Baltasar. And flag is the name of a cervatillo that appears in The awakening. Orangey was the name of the cat that appeared in Breakfast with diamonds next to Audrey Hepburn, while Free born The leona that stars for the name of Elsa.

In short, the world of celluloid is not understood without the presence of certain figures that do not speak … but that say everything with their gestures and their eyes. Because, Does anyone not remember the name of the Mona (who was actually a monkey) who faithfully accompanied Tarzan?