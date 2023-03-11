Berlin (dpa/Stats Perform)

Christophe Galette, coach of the French Paris Saint-Germain team, has no doubts about the commitment of Argentine star Lionel Messi to the team, after the team was eliminated from the European Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich, and the player entered the last four months in his contract with the team.

Messi did not reach an agreement on a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, as his current contract expires at the end of next June, which is the same position of defender Sergio Ramos, former Real Madrid player.

Despite the early European exit, Galetti does not expect the performance of Messi and Ramos, who are linked to the move to the American League, to be affected in the coming weeks.

“There is no doubt that these two great players have great numbers and know this kind of situation,” Galette said in a press conference before facing Brest tomorrow, Saturday, in the French League.

He added, “They are big players and they go from one match to another, and as for the position of their contract, they are used to living those moments.”