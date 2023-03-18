The Argentine champion expires in June and according to the French media, the emir’s club has not yet formulated a concrete proposal

On the one hand there is the will to continue together, on the other some perplexities to be dispelled. Indeed, Messi wants to win the Champions League again. Which would be the fifth in his career, and potentially the first for PSG. The convergence of objectives for the moment has not yet found the meeting point. In fact, according to the French media, the emir’s club has not yet formulated a concrete proposal to the Argentine champion, also courted by Al Hilal and Inter Miami.

Money — In Saudi Arabia, Messi would be overwhelmed by a mountain of millions. The figures evoked in recent times by the Spanish media are mind-boggling. For Chiringuito, a proposal worth 600 million euros per season would be ready. Double that which emerged in recent months. In any case higher than the 200 million net guaranteed to Cristiano Ronaldo by Al Nassr. Obviously unverifiable uprights. On the other hand, the interest of Inter Miami is more realistic, which with the support of the US League proposes that Messi become the star of the championship and the testimonial of the next World Cup which will also be played in the US, in 2026. See also The 5 Liga MX teams that still have to look for more than one signing in this winter market

Draft — For now, Messi remains a PSG player where his 40 million net contract expires on June 30, but there is also an extra year as an option to activate. Or to be transformed into a biennial, according to the idea that emerged after an initial phase of dialogue, once the World Cup is over. However, the French club took time, waiting for the response from the Champions League. The elimination in the round of 16 imposed a further slowdown, and so no draft arrived on father Jorge’s table. According to Le Parisien, the Qatari leaders however do not intend to give up on the former Blaugrana who in turn is asking for guarantees. Leo wants the fifth Champions League: the necessary sporting conditions must therefore be created, which were lacking this season.

Whistles — Finally, the third bank should not be ignored, that of the fans and the local media. In fact, not everyone is convinced that PSG should still be tied to a 36-year-old player. Indeed, among the prominent commentators, there are those who would prefer the relationship to end immediately, perhaps even with Neymar, and to focus on the talent and leadership of the 24-year-old Mbappé. Tomorrow, PSG are back in front of their fans again, to face Rennes. This is the first post-elimination match. Last year, there were insults and boos, even against Messi, before a supporters’ strike until the end of the season. The former Blaugrana was particularly surprised. This time there are no disputes, but the curve will be under observation. Even by the clan of the champion who weighs each element before making a final decision. See also Japan, new record for “King Kazu” Miura: oldest player on the field at 55 years and 225 days

March 18, 2023 (change March 18, 2023 | 11:44 am)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Messi #future #PSG #increasingly #balance #Saudi #ready #offer #million #euros