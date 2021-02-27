Year after year, game after game, Messi has that gift of “stinging” my ticket to travel to the happiest days of my childhood, times when Pelé reigned and Maradona was just being born. Not to football, to life itself. This “kid”, who is a resounding world star, with astronomical records, impossible to understand and count in a human statistic, has already been 15 years in that position of number one. And although she has lived in Barcelona for even longer, her accent does not even hint at a Spanish, less Catalan speaking. Leo does not speak “the Spanish of Spain”, nor the purest Castilian. He speaks “in Rosario”, as someone said. Y play in a universal language, perhaps the only one that everyone understands: the one with the ball as a toy that enchants crowds waiting for a burst of happiness, whatever language they speak.

This “kid”, whom some who always “watch another channel” want to make “old” at 33 because he no longer has the explosive outbursts of his beginnings, he never “left” the origin of the old pastures that planted huge players in our lands. Watching him play is a feast for the eyes. One trick, one mischief, one touch, two, three. Goals, always. Assists, plenty and luxury. Whatever it takes. The last games against Deportivo Alavés, Cádiz, Elche, or now Sevilla, were sublime. The game in a state of maximum purity. A number one actor in today’s hyper competitive soccer who plays ball. Those who surely remember above all the adverse win against PSG, will say that he is “getting old”. It may be true for sprint football and physical power these days, but he preserves the cadence of the wise and at the same time breaks the logic of any football behavior. He is the guy who has most refuted the laws of physics on a court.

In a way, it is like those humming artists who carried joy from town to town. An illusionist, a peddler who will always have a secret among his junk or a potion to ignite the footballing delight, who today sleeps the dream of mediocrity, especially in his own team. He is one of those geniuses of the stories, but in person, with short shorts and a round one like a divine lamp, which he rubs and rubs. Of those people from whom something more can always be expected. People who “are like that, so necessary”, as the poet Hamlet Lima Quintana says.

It is not normal what he has been doing while time passes and passes. And it is written by someone who saw Pelé, Maradona, Cruyff, Beckenbauer play. And he managed to spy on Sívori and Di Stéfano in fragments of blurred videos. Of course, right now, how can we not see Cristiano Ronaldo, the “scorer athlete”, a perfect physical machine, also astonishingly valid, but that he does not have in his repertoire neither toys nor candies that brighten the lives of the kids and they sow renewed astonishment in the elderly, like Leo. That is the difference between two super cracks. Cristiano in that bag has gunshots and thousands and thousands of abs. Leo has a trunk full of joy to give and share.

It’s more. When Barsa plays, I sit in front of the TV with the same emotional elation that I felt when my grandfather José, back in the 50s and 60s of the last century, took me to the circus as a kid. Something told me that, at the hand of that beloved grandfather and under the immense circus tent that protected us from the elements of life, magic could happen at any moment. I knew that going to the circus was looking into a world of latency wonders. Of sensations and anxieties always on the verge of boiling. A feeling that I wanted to be eternal. This 33-year-old “kid” gives me back that tenderness of expected and expected astonishment. Something keeps telling me that, with him, magic can happen at any time. And it happens. Nobody wants to get old. We all do it. Messi will play. But always, somewhere in the heart, we all want to preserve the spirit of childhood. And Leo is the one who most reminds me of the undisputed memory of circus afternoons with my grandfather.