The Qatar World Cup and the final match witnessed many historical figures, its first hero, Lionel Messi, was the best player in the World Cup.
- The Argentine national team broke up its partnership with France and Uruguay to crown the third title in history, behind Italy and Germany, each with 4 titles, while the Brazilian national team remains as the most crowned team in the World Cup 5 times.
- Lionel Messi equaled the French Just Fontaine by scoring 13 goals in the struggle of the historic scorers of the World Cup, while Kylian Mbappe equaled the Brazilian legend Pele with 12 goals.
- Argentina is the first team in history to win the Copa America title.
- Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni is the youngest coach to win the World Cup at the age of 44 years and 216 days since his compatriot Menotti with Argentina when he won the World Cup in 1978 at the age of 40.
- Scaloni also became the third coach in history to win the Copa America and the World Cup after Mario Zagallo (World Cup 1970 and Copa America 1997) and Carlos Alberto Pereira (World Cup 1994 and Copa America 2004).
- Lionel Messi is the first player to lose a World Cup final with the armband and then win another final with the armband.
- Lionel Messi scored the most goals from South America in major tournaments with 26 goals (13 World Cups, 13 Copa America), after breaking Ronaldo’s record of 25 goals (15 World Cups, 10 Copa America).
- Lionel Messi is the first player in history to be crowned the best player in the World Cup twice, since it was presented in 1982, when he won it in the 2014 and 2022 tournaments.
- Lionel Messi is the player in history who contributed the most goals in the World Cup (12 goals, 8 assists).
- Messi is the first player in history to score in all stages of the World Cup, from the groups to the final match.
- The 2022 World Cup witnessed, for the first time in history, 5 matches to be decided by penalty kicks.
- The 2022 World Cup witnessed the scoring of 172 goals, as the tournament with the most goals, after breaking the 1998 and 2014 World Cup records in France and Brazil, which witnessed the scoring of 171 goals.
