Messi, the best of the best: wins The Best of Fifa award

The Argentinian Leo Messi He was chosen this Monday as the best player of FIFA last season, including the World Cup in Qatar, five months after not even being on the list of 30 candidates for the Ballon d’Or.

Messi received applause and cheers on stage after receiving the award. “It is a pleasure to be here again, between the 3 of us, with Benzema and with Mbappé. The two had a great year, an honor to be the winner,” Messi said.

The man from Rosario beat the other two finalists, the French Karim Benzema, winner of the Ballon d’Or, and Kylian Mbappé, top scorer at the World Cup last year.

Messi, chosen in Qatar as the best player in the World Cup, where he finished as the second scorer with 7 goals, to which he added three assists, adds a new personal reward at 35 years of age, the second The Best, after the one achieved in 2009, an award in the one who has been a finalist in 2016, 2017, 2020 and 2021.

“This is part of the players, the group, because of what we did. This year was crazy for me, I was able to achieve my dream after so much fighting, so much searching, so much insisting, in the end it came and it is the most beautiful thing that happened to me in my career,” he added

SPORTS AND EFE

