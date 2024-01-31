On January 23, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the list of nominees for the 96th edition of the Oscar Awards, among which stands out 'Oppenheimer', a film that has a total of 13 nominations and is the great favorite to be the top winner of the ceremony. However, Christopher Nolan's work will have to compete in the best film category, among others, with 'Anatomy of a Fall', a film that already won the Golden Globe for best foreign language film and best original screenplay.

The French film that is under the direction of Justine Triet has in its distribution Messibut we are not referring to the Argentine star who led his team to win the 2022 World Cup, but to a little dog who has a fundamental role in the footage and who could win a statuette after winning an important award at the Film Festival from Cannes.

What role did Messi have in 'Anatomy of a Fall'?

Messi It is a border collie breed dog that in 'Anatomy of a fall' took the role of Snoop, guide dog of Daniel, son of Sandra. She is the protagonist of the film. In the plot, she suffers the death of her husband, Samuel, which was due to an apparently accidental fall.

On the tape, Messi he had to face complicated scenes in which he had to act as if he were sick; Likewise, he pretended to be a victim of poisoning. His great performance led to him being recognized in a special category in the Cannes Film Festivalevent in which 'Anatomy of a fall' took the Palme d'Or.

Its owner, a 37-year-old French woman named Laura Martin Continiindicated in several interviews that the acting skills of Messi They are not recent. He argued that the dog demonstrated his ability from a very young age, so much so that he already participated in several commercials in France.

Why was he named after Messi?

Contini also pointed out to Clarín that, when he decided to have a pet, he chose Messi for being the smallest puppy in his litter. “I had him when he was a baby and I started working with him before making animal films. He also has great skills and we work a lot together; “He taught me and I also taught him,” he pointed out.

On the other hand, he indicated that the name of Messi, in addition to the obviousness of being due to the famous soccer player, was also chosen for a singular reason. “In France we have become accustomed to the fact that, when we have a purebred dog, each year a letter is assigned to the animal's name. He is baptized with a name that bears the initial letter that corresponds to the year, which in his case was the letter eme, and my children love Messi,” he revealed.

Laura Martin Contini shared on her social networks the award that Messi won at the Cannes Festival. Photo: LR/Instagram composition Laura Martin Contini

For this reason, and with the great fame that her pet currently has, Laura expressed her desire for the Inter Miami player to have a meeting with the actor dog, who is also good at playing soccer. “We are waiting for the meeting in Argentina with Messi, the footballer. As long as Hulk, the Messis' old dog, doesn't get jealous, anything is possible,” he commented.

What award did Messi receive at the Cannes Festival?

The great interpretation of Messi in 'Anatomy of a fall' was not overlooked, because the world-renowned Cannes Film Festival awarded it the Palm Dogan award that was created in 2001 and is awarded to the best performance by a real, animated canine or a group of dogs.

The award Palm Dogwhose name is a play on the letters of Palm D'Or, the festival's highest award, consists of giving the winner a leather dog collar with the name 'Palm Dog'.

