A few weeks ago, days after Lionel Messi’s birthday, the television host Darío Barassi had shown on his program “100 Argentinians say” some audios that both the Rosario star himself and his wife Antonela sent him, in which they charged him for having delayed in the greeting for Leo’s birthday and where they took the opportunity to ‘manguear’ some croissants as a joke.
Well, Barassi took the request to heart, he sent the traditional invoices to the well-known couple, who currently resides in France since the captain of the Argentine national team plays for PSG in that country, and his response came again, which was revealed in the same program.
“Well, there I sent you the photo of the test, thank you very much for the gift, to you and to all the production, we send you a big and good hug, thank you very much for the detail… I’m on a diet because I’m in preseason but sometimes We are going to eat. A big hug, bye friend, see you”Messi said in the audio, and Barassi played it as he left getting emotional and smiling at the camera.
As soon as the message ended, Barassi showed the confirmation of the arrival of the croissants, with Lionel holding one of them and showing it smiling at the camera. Will the dream of them going to compete on your show come true? Cami Homs, Rodrigo De Paul’s ex, was recently a special guest.
#Messi #thanked #Darío #Barassi #gift #left #unmissable #audio #eat #croissant
Leave a Reply