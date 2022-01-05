Messi tested negative for covid and is already in Paris

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Lionel Messi traveling to Paris.
Lionel Messi traveling to Paris.
The forward had been infected when he was in Argentina spending the end of the year parties.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 05, 2022, 03:55 PM
The Argentine forward of Paris SG Lionel Messi, recently infected with covid-19 on his vacation in Argentina, tested negative and was able to return to the French capital, announced the leader of Ligue 1 this Wednesday.
We invite you to read: Bag of Colombian soccer players
“The test carried out by Leo Messi was negative for Covid-19. He has arrived in Paris and will be part of the group in the next few days,” the club explained in a statement.
The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner contracted the coronavirus during his recent Christmas holidays in his country, a positive reported by PSG last Sunday.
It is not known if it is available
“When he tests negative, he will be able to return to France,” his coach Mauricio Pochettino said at a press conference before the Parisians’ match against the modest Vannes in the French Coupe.
PSG did not specify whether the Argentine, already in France, will be available for the weekend’s Ligue 1 match against Lyon on Sunday (7:45 pm GMT).
Like many other clubs, PSG is experiencing a wave of COVID-19 infections, the last of them being defender Layvin Kurzawa, who joins Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Danilo Pereira and the young Nathan Bitumazala , all of them positive in the last days.
AFP
January 05, 2022, 03:55 PM
DOWNLOAD THE TIME APP
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your national news mail and the world
there was an error in the petition
Keep going down
to find more content
You got to content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $ 900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
.
#Messi #tested #negative #covid #Paris
Leave a Reply