Thursday, January 6, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Messi tested negative for covid and is already in Paris

by admin
January 5, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Lionel messi

Lionel Messi traveling to Paris.

Lionel Messi traveling to Paris.

The forward had been infected when he was in Argentina spending the end of the year parties.

The Argentine forward of Paris SG Lionel Messi, recently infected with covid-19 on his vacation in Argentina, tested negative and was able to return to the French capital, announced the leader of Ligue 1 this Wednesday.

We invite you to read: Bag of Colombian soccer players

“The test carried out by Leo Messi was negative for Covid-19. He has arrived in Paris and will be part of the group in the next few days,” the club explained in a statement.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner contracted the coronavirus during his recent Christmas holidays in his country, a positive reported by PSG last Sunday.

It is not known if it is available

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo

Lionel Messi with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo at the Christmas holidays.

Photo:

Instagram @leomessi

“When he tests negative, he will be able to return to France,” his coach Mauricio Pochettino said at a press conference before the Parisians’ match against the modest Vannes in the French Coupe.

PSG did not specify whether the Argentine, already in France, will be available for the weekend’s Ligue 1 match against Lyon on Sunday (7:45 pm GMT).

Like many other clubs, PSG is experiencing a wave of COVID-19 infections, the last of them being defender Layvin Kurzawa, who joins Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Danilo Pereira and the young Nathan Bitumazala , all of them positive in the last days.

AFP

eltiempo app logo

DOWNLOAD THE TIME APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

Keep going down
to find more content

You got to content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $ 900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#Messi #tested #negative #covid #Paris

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Millos fans explode with memes because of Gustavo Serpa's statements

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.