Messi tested negative for covid and is already in Paris

The Argentine forward of Paris SG Lionel Messi, recently infected with covid-19 on his vacation in Argentina, tested negative and was able to return to the French capital, announced the leader of Ligue 1 this Wednesday.

“The test carried out by Leo Messi was negative for Covid-19. He has arrived in Paris and will be part of the group in the next few days,” the club explained in a statement.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner contracted the coronavirus during his recent Christmas holidays in his country, a positive reported by PSG last Sunday.

It is not known if it is available

Lionel Messi with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo at the Christmas holidays. Photo: Instagram @leomessi

“When he tests negative, he will be able to return to France,” his coach Mauricio Pochettino said at a press conference before the Parisians’ match against the modest Vannes in the French Coupe.

PSG did not specify whether the Argentine, already in France, will be available for the weekend’s Ligue 1 match against Lyon on Sunday (7:45 pm GMT).

Like many other clubs, PSG is experiencing a wave of COVID-19 infections, the last of them being defender Layvin Kurzawa, who joins Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Danilo Pereira and the young Nathan Bitumazala , all of them positive in the last days.

AFP