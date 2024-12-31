The Argentine footballer Lionel Messi has taken his real estate assets public through the Rostower Building Socimi. And it has done so on the Spanish stock market Portfolio Stock Exchange, a digital market specialized in Socimi. The company, which is traded under the ticker ‘ERTW’, has taken as a reference for the start of trading the shares a price of 57.40 euros per share, which gives it a capitalization of 223 million.

In its asset portfolio, Rostower Socimi Building It has 6 MiM hotels managed by the operator Majestic in Andorra, Baqueira, Ibiza, Mallorca, Sitges and Sotogrande and an additional hotel in the Aran Valley.

In addition, it has a 6-story building in Barcelona with 4,000 square meters of offices, premises and parking spaces, a 2,500 square meter warehouse in the Catalan town of Sitges rented by a supermarket chain and a luxury restaurant in Castelldefels. .

Finally, the SOCIMI also has several properties with parking spaces and luxury homes in Sarrià-Sant Gervasi, Castelldefels, Cala Tarida, Paris and London.

“This movement reinforces our proposal for the entire spectrum of capitalizations and business plans, the elimination of intermediaries, efficiency in time and costs added to better technology and better service, is a value proposition that clients know how to appreciate,” he assured. the CEO of Portfolio Stock Exchange, Santiago Navarro.