Buenos Aires (AFP)

Argentine star Lionel Messi has raised doubts again about his participation in the 2026 World Cup, scheduled for the United States, Mexico and Canada, when the 2022 World Cup champion will be 39 years old.

The American Inter Miami star told his compatriot Miguel Garados in an interview broadcast on YouTube, “I don’t know if I will be there.”

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star continued, “I am not thinking about it yet because it is far away,” stressing that his current focus is on the 2024 Copa America tournament hosted by the United States.

He added, “After Copa America, we will see. It depends on how I feel. There are still three years left.”

Messi led his country to its third international star, beating France on penalties 4-2, after they tied 3-3 in regular and extra time at the World Cup in Qatar last December.

In the interview, Messi repeated his disappointment at not receiving sufficient “recognition” at his former club Saint-Germain after winning the World Cup, and the little “flea” claimed that he was the only one among his teammates in the Argentine national team “who did not receive recognition” from his club.

He said about his adventure in the capital, Paris, which lasted only two seasons (2021-2023), after a 17-year career in Barcelona, ​​“This was not what I expected, but I always said that things happen for a reason,” adding that “it was not well there.” ».

Messi, who won the Ballon d’Or for the best player in the world seven times, had stated on many occasions that he was unhappy in Saint-Germain, before he moved to Florida this summer to play with Inter Miami in the American Football League.