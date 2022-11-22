Messi suffers: Arabian fans celebrate like Cristiano Ronaldo, with shouts and everything

Argentina suffers. Messi suffers. And they have to endure. The unexpected defeat against Saudi Arabia in the World Cup in Qatar has been the center of all the ridicule, and not only on social networks.

Arabia is celebrating, and the fans who are in Qatar do not stop celebrating, because it is not every day that they beat Messi’s team, the favorite to reach the final.

A video in which Arab fans celebrate in a particular way goes viral on social networks: along Cristiano Ronaldo.



These fans imitate the jump he does CR7 in his goals, and the scream that made him famous when he won one of his Ballons d’Or.



Thus, they add more salt to Messi’s wound, who for years has been compared in a duel of the best of recent times with the Portuguese.

Saudi Arabian fans celebrating their victory against Argentina in the style of Cristiano Ronaldo, alluding to Messi…

But they said “easy, easy”, right? pic.twitter.com/UaSalzFEBl — Maximilian I (@MadMaxHabsburgo) November 22, 2022

