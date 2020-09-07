Argentine striker of Spanish Barcelona Lionel Messi returned to coaching with the crew. The corresponding photograph from the coaching course of was posted on Twitter by the press service of the Catalan membership.

Earlier, the 33-year-old athlete introduced that he’ll stay at Barcelona for yet another season. In response to the footballer, he’s compelled to remain within the crew to keep away from authorized proceedings.

Recall that on the finish of August, after a crushing defeat to the German Bayern within the Champions League quarterfinals, Messi introduced his need to go away Barcelona. It must be added that the ahead’s contract expires solely in 2021.

Earlier, Lionel Messi was examined for coronavirus an infection.