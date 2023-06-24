Football player Lionel Messi said that over time, PSG fans began to treat him worse

Argentine striker Lionel Messi spoke about the change in attitude towards the fans of the French PSG. His words lead As.

The football player said that at first the reception from the fans was very good, but over time, the fans began to treat him worse. At the same time, he stressed that some PSG fans continued to support him. Messi added that he did not want to create conflict with the Parisians.

On June 3, PSG announced the departure of Messi at the end of the 2022/2023 season. The footballer announced that he had moved to the Major League Soccer club Inter Miami.

Messi has been playing for PSG since 2021. His contract with the Parisians ran until June 2023 with the option of a one-season extension. Prior to that, the striker played for Barcelona throughout his career. As part of the Catalans, he won the Spanish championship ten times and won the Champions League four times.