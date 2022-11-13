PSG striker Lionel Messi says Guardiola has caused a lot of “harm” to football

PSG striker Lionel Messi has said Pep Guardiola has done a lot of “harm” to football. He spoke about this in an interview with football player Jorge Valdano in the program Universo Valdano.

According to Messi, in those days everyone wanted to copy Guardiola, because what he did seemed simple. “At such moments, you understand what exactly we did,” the footballer admitted.

“Without a doubt, Guardiola has something special in the way he watches matches, prepares for games and conveys his ideas to you,” Messi quotes Mundo Deportivo.

Guardiola led Barcelona for four seasons. Under his leadership, the team won the Spanish Championship three times, the Spanish Cup twice, and the Champions League twice. Messi played for the Catalan club under Guardiola from 2008 to 2012.

Guardiola has been in charge of Manchester City since 2016. During this time, the team won the English Premier League three times and reached the Champions League final in the 2020/2021 season. In May, Guardiola set a Champions League record by leading his team to the semi-finals of the tournament for the ninth time. According to this indicator, Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti, who led their teams to the semi-finals eight times.