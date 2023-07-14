Miami and South Florida are experiencing a fever for Lionel Messi days before it is presented in style at the Inter Miami stadium, the DRV PNK Stadium, outside whose exteriors dozens of fans have been stationed throughout the week with posters and shirts of the Argentine soccer star. However, the star is far from the tumults and euphoria that he would experience in other places.

(You may be interested: Lionel Messi unleashes total euphoria in Miami: a fan kisses him, video)

“The Unveil” is the name of the special act with which the Major League Soccer (MLS) club will present the recent world champion on Sunday night at its stadium located in Fort Lauderdale (about 35 km from Miami), along with his former teammate from FC Barcelona Sergio Busquets and also a brand new signing from Inter Miami.

South Florida media echoed this Thursday rumors according to which artists like Shakira, Maluma and Bad Bunny They will be part of the great event, about which the club owned by the businessman of Cuban origin Jorge Mas and the former English soccer player David Beckham has not yet given any clue.

Messi, shopping

A few days after his presentation, Messi has already been seen in public in Miami. First, at the exit of a restaurant where he had no problem taking photos and shaking hands with the fans who were waiting for him.

Now, Messi is a trend due to his exit to make a market. In photos that circulate on social networks, the soccer player is seen very cheerful with his shopping cart in a supermarket in Miami.

Messi wears sandals, knee-length pants and a green shirt. The footballer advances without riots or hubbub, from time to time he stops to take a photo.

Undoubtedly, a new lifestyle that La Pulga has faced since his arrival in Miami, where he will play with Inter from that city.

SPORTS

More sports news