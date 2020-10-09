And one day, Messi he smiled again. After a few convulsive months in Barcelona, Argentina and the selection are a breath of fresh air for a player who once again defined, this time from the penalty spot, a game that complicated the team of Scaloni.

Argentina did not play well. Ran into a Ecuador that, from the hand of Alfaro, I knew what I was going to Candy box. Strong leg in all contacts and individual duels, strength and stopped ball, cut the game of Argentina (something to which the system chosen by Scaloni).

The technician has a lot of work, but he himself warned that this double date of Playoffs it wasn’t going to be easy. The players arrived two days ago, they were not together and hardly did not train. Finding an idea and putting it into practice so quickly is complicated.

Were you able to make other decisions Scaloni? Of course. It is true that the coach was not fine in the changes and that we all had in mind the entrance of the Papuan Gomez in the second half so that Messi had more partners, but he decided to Salvio. One of the great problems of Argentina It was the performance in the middle of the field and the performance of the duo Walls – From Paul, which were not staggered and always shared heights, making it difficult for the team to leave.

In short, Playoffs they are long and it is always better to start winning. Last year Argentina lost in his debut against Ecuador as a local and suffered for two long years. Now, the base is there and it has to be worked on. Next stop: the height of Peace.