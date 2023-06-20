Six Messi from the triumph in Qatar, Messi’s memory of the victory is still vivid.

Lionel Messi don’t forget the World Cup won in Qatar. Six months after that success, on social networks, La Pulce has decided to share some of the symbolic images of that moment. The seven-time Ballon d’Or accompanied some shots of the championship tournament won by his team Argentina from a very emotional short “letter” in which he expressed all his feelings.

“It’s been six months since we raised the most beautiful of all,” he began Messi. “6 months in which I couldn’t stop thinking about everything we’ve experienced, how much we’ve fought against it and how we’ve still enjoyed it today. It’s impossible to summarize the World Cup in images, there would be so many that wouldn’t fit in no album. But coinciding with 6 months, I wanted to share some moments that come to my mind many times and that make me very happy with how they went and how they have been”.