Los Angeles (dpa)

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is likely to miss at least two matches for his American club Inter Miami after suffering an ankle injury in the Copa America final in the United States.

Argentina coach Gerardo Martino said Messi will undergo further medical tests to determine the extent of the injury.

Martino refused to predict whether Messi’s injury would keep him out of action for a long time. Messi expressed his gratitude to everyone who supported his country’s team and still stands behind its great project, after winning the Copa America title.

The Argentine national team defeated Colombia 1-0 after extra time in the final match of the continental competition.

The Argentine national team retained the Copa America title for the second consecutive edition, winning it for the 16th time in its history, and holding the record as the team with the most wins in the tournament, which it had previously shared with its Uruguayan counterpart.

The official website of the Argentine Football Association quoted a post by Messi on his Instagram account, in which he said, “The Copa America has ended, and the first thing I want to do is thank everyone for the messages and greetings.”

Messi added, “I am fine, thank God, and I hope to be able to return to the pitch again soon, and enjoy what I love to do the most.”

Messi explained, “I am very happy, especially since we achieved the goal we had.”

Messi was forced to stop completing the match against Colombia after suffering a serious injury, and left the field crying in the 66th minute, before Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal of the match in the 112th minute, after resorting to extra time after the two teams tied without goals during regular time.

After winning the Copa America, Messi became the most decorated footballer in the history of football, after winning his 45th title in his rich career at the club and national team levels, surpassing retired Brazilian star Dani Alves, his former teammate at Barcelona.