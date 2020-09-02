There are few topics more discussed this past week than the Ordago of Leo Messi and communicating your desire to wear another shirt. This story has been analyzed from a sporting, sentimental and even legal point of view regarding the famous liberatory. The impact of this news is incomparableTo illustrate, last week the search for news about Messi in Spain surpassed the search for Covid.

Few times have you seen so much “expert” in sports law giving your opinion on a certainly complex issue and I must admit that deep down I am also trying to avoid the temptation to get wet on the subject in question.

What is remarkable and striking is the number of times this week we have seen a headline related to this news accompanied by “a matter of state”. This implies that the change of workplace of a single person, would not only affect his club or the League in which he plays, but an entire country and in the case of Messi it seems from the number of countries affected, they could organize an international summit.

First of all it seems to be a matter of state directly for Spain, Barça and the Spanish League. A few years ago the president of the employer’s association affirmed after the departure of Neymar, “I would be more concerned if Messi or Cristiano left.” Cristiano’s departure came and Javier Tebas he stated to the media, “The impact of the CR7 march was almost nil. Messi’s departure if we would notice it“It seems that the moment may have come and although the league seeks to appear calm it will certainly affect.

But as we anticipated this question of state seems to have come to Argentina, firstly because of the great mass of fans that number 10 carries with it and in the words of D´Amico, Vice-president of the Newell’s de Rosario “For Messi to return exceeds us, it would be a matter of state.”

The geopolitical game does not stop and among the main suitors of Leo, is the Inter de Milan which apparently gives us two other different questions of state, on the one hand Italy that he would get the two great stars of world football together again in the same league and on the other hand, China where the owners of the club, the Suning Group, seek the consent of the Chinese government to launch themselves for the signing of Messi. A question of state titled the Gazzetta dello Sport.

Better positioned to achieve this signing we find PSG in France and their owners of Qatar or to Manchester City English and the linkage of its owner with another emirate such as Abu dhabi. This decision puts two other European states and two United Arab Emirates on the board, a signing that would undoubtedly be seen in the world as a great victory for the club that manages to take over their services, the League in which they play, but also the State. that can show the Argentine as a national triumph.

Finally, we are still not making too much noise when Manchester United and their owners Americans, where it seems that the Messi phenomenon in an election year and marked at a sporting level by the controversies in the NBA playoffs keep this issue out of the media focus.

A complex board and a battle between nations that shows us once again the great dimension and economic implications that sport has beyond the playing fields, but which, spiced up with a certain sensationalism of the media, can make one wonder, yes really the signing of Messi in these moments can be a “Question of State”.