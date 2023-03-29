Argentina’s all-time top scorer reached his 100th goal when he opened the scoring with a low shot after 20 minutes.

Nicholas Gonzalez strengthened the hosts’ superiority, before Messi added his second goal with a wonderful shot in the 33rd minute.

Two minutes later, Messi set up the fourth goal for teammate Enzo Fernandez.

The 35-year-old completed the hat-trick eight minutes before the break, to reach 102 goals.

Substitute Angel Di Maria scored from the penalty spot in the 78th minute, then Gonzalo Montiel, who scored the decisive penalty against France in the World Cup final, finished off the goals in the 87th minute.